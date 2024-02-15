CoinLoan Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $719,608.66 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $719,608.66 and $9.22 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CoinLoan has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One CoinLoan token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

