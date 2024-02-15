Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $5,505,500.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $5,505,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,351,461.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Cloudflare Stock Performance
Cloudflare stock opened at $104.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of -189.81 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Trading of Cloudflare
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on NET
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cloudflare
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.