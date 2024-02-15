Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $5,505,500.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $5,505,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,351,461.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $104.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of -189.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

