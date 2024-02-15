Citigroup Increases Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Price Target to $13.00

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.22% from the stock’s current price.

Mirion Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

MIR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.06. 1,094,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,138. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.78. Mirion Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $10.52.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 60.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 34,019 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 26.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 74,400 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 7,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,530,000 after buying an additional 951,427 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 245.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 796,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 566,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 20.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 240,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 40,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.