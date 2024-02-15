Citigroup Boosts BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $86.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BILL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BILL from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.85.

Get BILL alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BILL

BILL Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

Shares of BILL stock opened at $64.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 1.74. BILL has a 52 week low of $51.94 and a 52 week high of $139.50.

In other BILL news, insider Loren Padelford sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $405,201.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,573 shares in the company, valued at $712,725.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Loren Padelford sold 6,011 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $405,201.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,725.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $84,869.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,065.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,613 shares of company stock worth $1,863,557 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its stake in BILL by 149.1% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,154,000 after buying an additional 1,568,188 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,702,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BILL by 39.7% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,494,000 after purchasing an additional 723,151 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the second quarter worth $72,938,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the second quarter valued at $71,085,000.

About BILL

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.