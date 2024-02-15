Christopher Heery Sells 2,967 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $191,252.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christopher Heery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Christopher Heery sold 3,456 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $215,274.24.

On Thursday, January 4th, Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $419,941.46.

Arcellx Stock Performance

Shares of Arcellx stock opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $67.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACLX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Arcellx by 98.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Arcellx by 219.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

