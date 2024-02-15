China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Up 6.9 %
CGA opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. China Green Agriculture has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $4.37.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 14.54%.
China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
