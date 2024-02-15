Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHEF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

NASDAQ CHEF traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47 and a beta of 2.19. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.03.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.67 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 0.60%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chefs’ Warehouse

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $180,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,549.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 150.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

