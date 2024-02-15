Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the January 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of CNTA opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $993.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.24. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 9.51.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CNTA shares. Morgan Stanley raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $34,562.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 381,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 43,539 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,081 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 283,469 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

