Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CSX by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after buying an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 558.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after buying an additional 5,767,302 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CSX by 395.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. CSX’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

