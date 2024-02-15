Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Short Interest Down 37.3% in January

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the January 15th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castellum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTM. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castellum in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Castellum in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Castellum in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Castellum by 44.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Castellum in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Castellum Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CTM opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Castellum has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Castellum Company Profile

Castellum ( NYSEAMERICAN:CTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter. Castellum had a negative net margin of 48.18% and a negative return on equity of 75.37%.

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, and data analytics services.

