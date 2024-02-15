Casper (CSPR) Achieves Market Cap of $430.29 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $430.29 million and $22.20 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Casper has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,381,562,629 coins and its circulating supply is 11,795,500,605 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,380,934,638 with 11,794,902,339 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03567164 USD and is up 8.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $18,307,125.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

