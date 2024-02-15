Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Insider Sells $2,751,423.64 in Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

CSL stock opened at $347.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $350.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.