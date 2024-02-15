Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Insider Sells $2,751,423.64 in Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.0 %
CSL stock opened at $347.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $350.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.67.
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.
