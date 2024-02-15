Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CS shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

TSE:CS opened at C$6.55 on Friday. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$4.40 and a 52-week high of C$7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -28.48, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.33.

In other news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total transaction of C$61,463.45. In other Capstone Copper news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total value of C$61,463.45. Also, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker purchased 46,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.50 per share, with a total value of C$299,832.17. 18.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

