Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) & Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Critical Review

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Camden National and Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National 16.86% 11.08% 0.90% Capital Bancorp 17.23% 15.05% 1.59%

Dividends

Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Capital Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Camden National pays out 56.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital Bancorp pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National $257.28 million 1.81 $43.38 million $2.97 10.76 Capital Bancorp $208.18 million 1.39 $35.87 million $2.55 8.16

This table compares Camden National and Capital Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Camden National has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Bancorp. Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Camden National has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.6% of Camden National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Camden National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Camden National and Capital Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden National 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Capital Bancorp has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential downside of 0.66%. Given Capital Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capital Bancorp is more favorable than Camden National.

About Camden National

(Get Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system. Its loan products include non-owner-occupied commercial estate loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, unsecured fully-guaranteed commercial loans backed by the small business administration, loans secured by one-to four-family properties, and consumer and home equity loans. The company also provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of fiduciary and asset management, wealth management, investment management, financial planning, and trustee services. Camden National Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

About Capital Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking and savings, time, interest bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It originates residential mortgages and offers residential and commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as other consumer loans, such as term loans, car loans, and boat loans to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and small residential builders and individuals. It operates through commercial bank branches, mortgage offices, and loan production office. Capital Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

