Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sets New 1-Year High at $129.89

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $129.89 and last traded at $129.51, with a volume of 76478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.24.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 474,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,477 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,637,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

