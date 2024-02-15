Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 106,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 11.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 20.2% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 111,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the third quarter valued at $844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87.

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $435,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $435,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $902,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,152 shares in the company, valued at $15,039,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

