Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 31,500 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campion Asset Management raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $59.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.60. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

