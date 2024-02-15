Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,601 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Workday by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 1.9 %

WDAY opened at $302.24 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.06 and a fifty-two week high of $308.95. The company has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,259.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

