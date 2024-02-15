Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of Bumble worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMBL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMBL opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.78. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $25.74.

Several research firms have commented on BMBL. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bumble from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.46.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

