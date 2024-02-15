Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 245.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in KB Home were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,306,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,948,000 after acquiring an additional 87,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,098,000 after buying an additional 108,191 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in KB Home by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,299,000 after buying an additional 85,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in KB Home by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,257,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after buying an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBH opened at $61.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.28. KB Home has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $64.00.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 4,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $294,990.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 4,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $294,990.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,449,883.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005 in the last three months. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

