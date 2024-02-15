Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Down 8.1% in January

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 6,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Camber Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Camber Energy by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camber Energy Price Performance

Shares of Camber Energy stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Camber Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

About Camber Energy

Camber Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:CEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter.

Camber Energy, Inc provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America energy and power solutions. The company operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Production and Power Generation. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.

