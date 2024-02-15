CAE (NYSE:CAE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CAE. Scotiabank lowered CAE from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Get CAE alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CAE

CAE Price Performance

CAE stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CAE has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $811.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.06 million. Analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CAE by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of CAE by 1.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 11.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CAE by 8.3% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CAE by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.