Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD) Insider Acquires £7,500 in Stock

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD – Get Free Report) insider Fady Khallouf acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £7,500 ($9,472.09).

Fady Khallouf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Fady Khallouf acquired 273,650 shares of Cadogan Energy Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £5,473 ($6,912.10).

On Tuesday, January 30th, Fady Khallouf acquired 1,150,000 shares of Cadogan Energy Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($29,047.74).

Cadogan Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Cadogan Energy Solutions stock opened at GBX 2.75 ($0.03) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 14.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of £6.71 million, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.86. Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.75 ($0.03). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.65.

About Cadogan Energy Solutions

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production and Trading segments. The company holds working interest licenses in the west of Ukraine.

