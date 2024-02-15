BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
