Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.76

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $82.76 and last traded at $82.46, with a volume of 47028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.70. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

