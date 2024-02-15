Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $36.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $23.33 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -421.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 402.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 99,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth $1,366,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

