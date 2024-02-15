Brokers Issue Forecasts for Commercial Metals’ Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ FY2026 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Price Performance

CMC opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.12. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $58.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,921.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,219,921.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 72,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,385 shares of company stock worth $14,317,006 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.5% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 50,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 35.0% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 106,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $825,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,757,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 411.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 22,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.