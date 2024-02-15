Brokerages Set Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Target Price at $18.29

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 77.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,571,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106,054 shares during the last quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new position in Vipshop in the second quarter worth approximately $65,613,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,333,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Vipshop by 362.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,593 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $16.89 on Thursday. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.38.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

