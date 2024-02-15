Brokerages Set New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target at $1.55

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.55.

Several analysts recently commented on NGD shares. StockNews.com cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the third quarter valued at $3,185,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of New Gold by 147.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,157,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,920 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 122.6% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 272,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 565,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 26,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in New Gold by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,772,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,000 shares during the period. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGD opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.48.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

