Brokerages Set New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target at $1.55

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.55.
Several analysts recently commented on NGD shares. StockNews.com cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.
View Our Latest Research Report on New Gold
Institutional Trading of New Gold
New Gold Stock Down 5.0 %
NGD opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.48.
New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
About New Gold
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than New Gold
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.