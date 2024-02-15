Brokerages Set Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Target Price at $93.92

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $83.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.34. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $111.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

