Brokerages Set FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Target Price at $39.67

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on FORM. TheStreet raised shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $42.54 on Thursday. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $45.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 16,618 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $656,244.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,890.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,459.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 16,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $656,244.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,890.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,905. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in FormFactor in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

