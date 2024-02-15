Brokerages Set Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Target Price at $34.70

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.70.

Several research firms have commented on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In related news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $2,793,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 900,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,932,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,744,839.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,425,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,291,591.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles Jemley sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $2,793,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 900,429 shares in the company, valued at $25,932,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,998,724 shares of company stock valued at $59,253,548 over the last three months. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dutch Bros by 130.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 35,574 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Dutch Bros by 422.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 147,673 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Dutch Bros by 96.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BROS opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 688.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.41. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.78.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

