Brokerages Set Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Target Price at $34.70

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2024

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROSGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.70.

Several research firms have commented on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

View Our Latest Report on Dutch Bros

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In related news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $2,793,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 900,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,932,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,744,839.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,425,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,291,591.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Jemley sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $2,793,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 900,429 shares in the company, valued at $25,932,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,998,724 shares of company stock valued at $59,253,548 over the last three months. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dutch Bros by 130.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 35,574 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Dutch Bros by 422.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 147,673 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Dutch Bros by 96.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

NYSE BROS opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 688.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.41. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.78.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.