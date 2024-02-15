Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.06-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.08.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of BRX stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,302. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $316.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.77 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.92%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $586,950 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,506,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,504,000 after acquiring an additional 275,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,400,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,334,000 after buying an additional 149,259 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,803,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,374,000 after buying an additional 143,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

