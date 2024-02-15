Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion. Bright Horizons Family Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.000-3.200 EPS.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.09. The company had a trading volume of 210,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,688. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $107.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $56,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $56,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $60,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,305 shares of company stock worth $871,105. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 25.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 372.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

