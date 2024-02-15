Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 173,500 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.36% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $50,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.78. The company had a trading volume of 79,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.98. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

