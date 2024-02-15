BMO Capital Markets Trims TELUS (TSE:T) Target Price to C$26.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank set a C$27.00 target price on TELUS and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Desjardins lifted their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.57.

Get TELUS alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TELUS

TELUS Trading Up 0.9 %

TELUS Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE T opened at C$23.40 on Monday. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$21.16 and a 1 year high of C$28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.54. The stock has a market cap of C$34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.376 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.62%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.