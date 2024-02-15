BMO Capital Markets Trims i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Target Price to $23.00

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.83.

i3 Verticals Stock Up 2.9 %

i3 Verticals stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $659.72 million, a PE ratio of -282.43 and a beta of 1.53. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.16 million. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of i3 Verticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,807,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth about $978,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 28.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 17,297 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 537,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

