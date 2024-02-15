Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.25.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Barclays lifted their target price on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th.
In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,699.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,699.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $154,407.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,008,330.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,302 shares of company stock worth $2,258,303. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Block by 885.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 419.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
