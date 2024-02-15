Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,476,000 after acquiring an additional 235,262 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 947,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63,705 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,541,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,460,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 408,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $95.77 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $71.82 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

