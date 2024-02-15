Blair William & Co. IL Increases Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,987 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $59.12 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.41.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

