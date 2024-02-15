Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.06% of Landstar System worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $194.39 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.58.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

