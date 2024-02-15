Blair William & Co. IL Buys 474 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

STERIS Price Performance

STE stock opened at $227.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.16 and its 200-day moving average is $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $173.21 and a 1 year high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.43%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

