BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 83,360 Shares

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of 16.08 per share, with a total value of 1,340,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,148,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately 307,902,461.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 122,094 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 15.97 per share, with a total value of 1,949,841.18.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 100,354 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 15.81 per share, for a total transaction of 1,586,596.74.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 93,967 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 15.56 per share, with a total value of 1,462,126.52.

On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 53,462 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 15.60 per share, for a total transaction of 834,007.20.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 134,564 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 15.50 per share, with a total value of 2,085,742.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 264,206 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 15.41 per share, for a total transaction of 4,071,414.46.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 347,814 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 15.26 per share, with a total value of 5,307,641.64.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 113,312 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 15.13 per share, for a total transaction of 1,714,410.56.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,477 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 15.06 per share, with a total value of 820,423.62.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 41,792 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 14.89 per share, for a total transaction of 622,282.88.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BMEZ opened at 15.71 on Thursday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52-week low of 12.93 and a 52-week high of 16.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of 14.69.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMEZ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 358,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 51,893 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,217,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,838,000 after buying an additional 259,464 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

See Also

