BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Buys $2,364,044.40 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 138,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,364,044.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,192,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,313,060.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 67,852 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,091.40.
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 98,842 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,655,603.50.
- On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 137,156 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,258,959.32.
- On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 66,190 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,093,458.80.
- On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 72,027 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,187,004.96.
- On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 140,097 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,353,629.60.
- On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 197,651 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.69 per share, for a total transaction of $3,298,795.19.
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 140,942 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,335,408.94.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 27,762 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $455,852.04.
- On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,851 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $888,037.69.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance
NYSE ECAT opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $17.09.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECAT. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 791.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000.
About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.