BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. CWM LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.16.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,324,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,042,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,324,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 419,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,042,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,709 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.1 %

BMRN opened at $86.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.70, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.90.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

