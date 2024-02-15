Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Biogen by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 15.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Biogen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $221.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.82. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.56 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Biogen from $379.00 to $364.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.44.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

