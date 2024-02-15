Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPTH opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

Bio-Path Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPTH. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

