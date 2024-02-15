Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Stock Performance
NASDAQ BPTH opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path
Bio-Path Company Profile
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bio-Path
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Stock Average Calculator
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.