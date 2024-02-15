Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th.

NYSE:BBY opened at $74.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average of $72.84. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $165,164,000. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $103,854,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $99,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

