Benchmark Trims WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Target Price to C$3.00

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark decreased their target price on WildBrain from C$2.80 to C$2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on WildBrain from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on WildBrain from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of WILD opened at C$1.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$236.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.41. WildBrain has a 12 month low of C$0.98 and a 12 month high of C$2.63.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

