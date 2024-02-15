Barnes Group (B) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 16th. Analysts expect Barnes Group to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $35.22 on Thursday. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 136.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 275.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Barnes Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on B shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

