Barnes Group (B) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 16th. Analysts expect Barnes Group to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Barnes Group Price Performance
Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $35.22 on Thursday. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37.
Barnes Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 136.17%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on B shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
